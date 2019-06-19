Burnaby RCMP issues warning about suspected lug nut loosener after vehicle’s wheel comes off

Police are warning Burnaby motorists to check their vehicles before driving after receiving reports of someone loosening lug nuts on at least two vehicles.

The Burnaby RCMP said the reported incidents took place between June 11 and June 17.

In one case, Mounties said the driver’s wheel actually came off their vehicle while they were driving on Marine Way at Byrne Road. Fortunately, no one was injured, police said.

In the other case, a driver reported that someone had loosened the lug nuts on their wheel while their vehicle was parked in the 3500 block of Brighton Avenue sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Monday.

“Both of these incidents could have had serious consequences, and it’s a good reminder for drivers to always ensure vehicles are safe to drive,” said Cpl. Daniela Panesar in a media release.

“While we are unsure if these incidents are linked, we are asking that drivers make sure to check their wheels before driving to ensure wheel lug nuts have not been loosened.”

Anyone who believes their vehicle has been similarly altered or sees anyone behaving suspiciously around vehicles is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP.