June 19, 2019 12:05 pm

Estevan, Sask. police arrest man after allegedly stabbing a woman

A 34-year-old man is in custody after Estevan police say he stabbed a woman at home in the south end of the city Tuesday night.

The Estevan Police Service say they have arrested a 34-year-old man after a woman was stabbed Tuesday night.

Police say the incident took place at a home in the south end of the city at about 9:30 p.m.

The 25-year-old victim was initially taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital before being airlifted to Regina for further treatment, according to police.

Police say she is in stable condition.

The suspect remains in custody as police say they continue to investigate. According to police, the accused and the victim know each other and there is no risk to the public.

