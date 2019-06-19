City of London seeks public input on lowering residential speed limits

Staff with the City of London are reaching out to residents for feedback on the idea of lowering speed limits in residential neighbourhoods.

The current limit in most residential areas is 50 kilometres per hour, but last month, the civic works committee voted 5-1 in favour of consultations to reduce the speed limit to 40 kilometres per hour and to look at implementing photo radar and increasing fines for infractions.

Three years ago, London city council also lowered speed limits in school zones to 40 kilometres per hour.

During the vote last month, councillors signed off on holding public consultations, and now, staff are working to organize them.

“Neighbourhood safety is a top priority for the City of London,” Doug MacRae, director of roads and transportation for the city, said in a statement Wednesday morning. “We want to make sure all Londoners feel comfortable and confident being out and about in our city. This is a new opportunity to lower speed limits in neighbourhoods, and we are asking community members to let us know what they think.”

City officials say existing studies show the risk of pedestrian death increases significantly when vehicles are travelling over 40 kilometres per hour and that lower speed limits lead to more walking and biking in neighbourhoods.

Residential streets that would be considered for a drop in speed include neighbourhood blocks, crescents and cul-de-sacs as well as collector streets such as Wortley Road, Aldersbrook Road and Meadowgate Boulevard.

Roadways such as Richmond Street, Wharncliffe Road and Adelaide Street would not be included.

The city says members of the public can provide feedback by answering a short survey with three questions here. Residents have until 11:59 p.m. on July 31 to share their thoughts.

Officials say the results from the survey will be considered by London’s roads and transportation staff as they prepare to report back to city council.

