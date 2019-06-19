Politics
June 19, 2019 10:54 am

Judicial recount for crucial Labrador riding begins in St. John’s

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Dwight Ball addresses the crowd after winning the provincial election, in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, May 16, 2019. A judicial recount in a Labrador electoral district that will decide the status of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal government has been scheduled for June 19.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

Lawyers and political candidates have crowded into a St. John’s courtroom today to begin the recount for a Labrador electoral district that will determine the status of Newfoundland and Labrador’s government.

NDP newcomer Jordan Brown won the district of Labrador West by a five-vote margin over Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto in the province’s May 16 election.

Story continues below

READ MORE: NDP newcomer won by 5 votes in Labrador, causing minority Liberal N.L. government

Voters re-elected Premier Dwight Ball’s Liberals with a reduced caucus, one seat shy of the 21 required to form a majority.

Any election resulting in a difference of 10 votes or less requires a judicial recount, according to the province’s Elections Act.

READ MORE: New Democrats lose riding stronghold to Tories in Nova Scotia byelection

If the process goes in Letto’s favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.

The province’s House of Assembly reopened last week to re-introduce the annual budget that was tabled but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
district of Labrador West
Election Act
Jordan Brown
Labrador electoral district
Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto
Newfoundland and Labrador
St. John's

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.