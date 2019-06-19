New Democrats lose riding stronghold to Tories in Nova Scotia byelection

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives have taken a seat the NDP held for decades in a Halifax-area byelection.

The unofficial results for the riding of Sackville-Cobequid show Tory Steve Craig, a city councillor, with 2,655 votes, finishing ahead of the New Democrat Lara Fawthrop, a school teacher, by 183 votes.

The Liberals were a distant third with candidate Michel Hindlet drawing only 658 votes, ahead of the Green Party’s Anthony Edmonds.

The riding was held by the New Democrats for 15 years by former paramedic Dave Wilson, who stepped down from the legislature last November, and prior to that the NDP’s John Holm had held the seat from 1984 to 2003.

The Tories – who have held steady leads in recent polls – issued a news release calling their win “historic.”

The Progressive Conservative byelection victory leaves the majority Liberal government with 27 seats, while the Tories have 18 seats, with the NDP holding five ridings.