June 12, 2019 12:42 pm

Premier Ford’s chief of staff sues ousted caucus member Randy Hillier for defamation

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario MPP Randy Hillier speaks to journalists in his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford‘s chief of staff is suing a former Progressive Conservative caucus member for defamation.

Dean French alleges that shortly after Randy Hillier was kicked off the Tory team he began a libellous and defamatory campaign against him.

French says that Hillier posted several tweets with what French calls “outrageous and completely unsupported allegations” of using his email server to cast fraudulent votes in Alberta’s 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race.

French says Hillier also accused him of unlawfully ordering the destruction of ballots in the 2018 Ontario Progressive Conservative Party leadership race.

Hillier apologized in a Twitter post, but French says it was inadequate.

Hillier’s lawyer, Asher Honickman, says his client will vigorously defend the claim and will be filing a statement of defence.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

