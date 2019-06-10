Canada
June 10, 2019 12:58 pm
Updated: June 10, 2019 12:59 pm

Hillier challenges election finances law for independent candidates

By Staff The Canadian Press

Randy Hillier says the election finances law is unfair to independents.

Global News
A A

TORONTO – A politician who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus is challenging the constitutionality of an election fundraising law over how it treats independents.

Randy Hillier has filed a notice of application saying that certain parts of the Election Finances Act contravene the democratic rights of citizens in the charter.

Story continues below

Hillier, who now sits as an independent, was booted out of caucus for not being a “team player” after clashing with advisers to Premier Doug Ford earlier this year.

READ MORE: Former PC MPP Randy Hillier takes unregistered lobbying concerns to integrity commissioner

He argues that the act allows riding associations of official parties to fundraise any time, but independent politicians can only fundraise in a campaign period.

Hillier says that makes it almost impossible for independent candidates to participate in Ontario’s democracy.

His lawyer says the law also allows registered parties to solicit higher maximum amounts, allows them to keep any surpluses but prohibits independents from doing so, and gives them per-vote subsidies.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Election Finances Act
election fundraising law
independent candidates
independents election fundraising
Ontario independents
Ontario politics
Progressive Conservative
Randy Hillier

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.