Politics
March 26, 2019 7:41 pm
Updated: March 26, 2019 7:44 pm

Former PC MPP Randy Hillier takes unregistered lobbying concerns to integrity commissioner

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: MPP Randy Hillier speaks out for the first time since being kicked out of the Ontario PC Party caucus. Travis Dhanraj sat down with Hillier for a one-on-one interview.

A A

TORONTO – A former Progressive Conservative legislator says he’s taken his concerns about alleged unregistered lobbying by Premier Doug Ford‘s friends and advisers to Ontario’s integrity watchdog.

Randy Hillier says he had discussed those concerns with Ford before the Progressive Conservatives kicked him out of their caucus earlier this month.

Story continues below

Hillier – who returned to the Ontario legislature today for the first time since he was turfed – says he cannot discuss specifics about the allegations for fear of impacting any potential investigation by the integrity commissioner.

READ MORE: Randy Hillier speaks out, alleging ‘outrageous demands,’ ‘violation of the law’ against Ford government

He also alleges that Ford’s unelected chief of staff exerts inappropriate influence over the government’s operations and is constraining the voice of elected politicians.

The government has dismissed Hillier’s allegations as lies, and said he was removed from the party because he wasn’t a team player.

The integrity commissioner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Doug Ford
Ontario government
Ontario integrity commissioner
Ontario lobbying
Ontario politics
Randy Hillier
Randy Hillier Doug Ford

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.