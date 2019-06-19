Prince William, Kate Middleton royal convoy hits, injures 83-year-old woman

U.K. authorities are investigating a collision between a police motorcycle escorting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and an elderly woman in southwest London.

The accident occurred around 12.50 p.m. on Monday when Prince William and Kate Middleton were on their way to Windsor for the St. George’s Chapel service commemorating the Order of the Garter.

Police say the 83-year-old woman, named Irene Mayor, is in critical condition in a hospital.

Kensington Palace says the duke and duchess were “deeply concerned and saddened” by the incident and sent their “very best wishes,” to the woman.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident,” Kensington Palace said. “Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery.”

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), who say their investigation “is in its very early stages and the officer involved is assisting our inquiries as a witness.”

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision involving a marked police motorcycle attached to the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command and a woman pedestrian on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond, southwest London at 12:50 p.m. on Monday 17 June,” IOPC said to The Telegraph.

Mayor’s daughter told The Sun that her mother has “got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment.”

William and Kate did not see the accident happen.

—With files from the Associated Press