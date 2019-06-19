NHL draft will add millions to local economy: Tourism Vancouver

The NHL draft is this weekend, and it’s the third time in history the Vancouver Canucks are the host team.

Tourism Vancouver president and CEO Ty Speer says the event means big economic spinoffs for the region, somewhere between $8 million and $10 million.

He says it’s going to be a busy weekend in the city.

“Of course, there will be a lot of people here for the draft, which I think will be great and add terrific energy to the city,” Speer says. “We’re coming right on the back of the NHL playoffs so it’s a great way to round out the hockey season or kick off the next, depending what your perspective is.”

Chris Brumwell with the Canucks says the draft will be a launch pad to begin celebrations marking the team’s 50th season in the NHL.

“It’s amazing,” Brumwell says. “The 50th season — we’re sharing this celebration with the Buffalo Sabres, and it’s a chance for us to honour our history and launch a new era of Canucks hockey.”

The draft begins Friday evening and continues through Saturday afternoon.