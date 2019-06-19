Crews able to contain apartment fire in Chilliwack

Fire crews were busy battling a blaze inside a first floor apartment in Chilliwack Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 45000 block of McIntosh Dr.

Neighbours say they saw thick black smoke pouring from several windows of the apartment and called the fire department.

Fortunately crews were able to contain the fire inside the one apartment and no one was home at the time.

The interior of the suite suffered minor fire damage and moderate smoke damage.

One person received minor injuries while accessing the fire extinguisher and was treated on the scene.

Officials calling the blaze accidental, caused by a pot left on the stove.