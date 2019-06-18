Serious collision closes portion of Sydenham Road in Kingston

A serious collision has closed a section of a busy Kingston road.
Kingston Fire and Rescue, Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston police were all on scene to respond to the collision near the Sydenham and Sunnyside roads intersection.
READ MORE: Teen killed in collision on Pine Grove Road north of Kingston: police
The collision occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and involved a car and a dump truck.
According to Frontenac Paramedic Services the female driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
The road will remain closed while traffic investigators collect evidence and clear the collision scene.
More information to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.