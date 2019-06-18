Canada
June 18, 2019 5:25 pm

Serious collision closes portion of Sydenham Road in Kingston

By Online Reporter  Global News
Global Kingston
A A

A serious collision has closed a section of a busy Kingston road.

Kingston Fire and Rescue, Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston police were all on scene to respond to the collision near the Sydenham and Sunnyside roads intersection.

READ MORE: Teen killed in collision on Pine Grove Road north of Kingston: police

The collision occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and involved a car and a dump truck.

According to Frontenac Paramedic Services the female driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The road will remain closed while traffic investigators collect evidence and clear the collision scene.

More information to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car crash sunnyside
Kingston
Kingston Collision
Kingston Police
Police Kingston
serious collision kingston
serious collision kingston police
sydenham car crash
sydenham crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.