Serious collision closes portion of Sydenham Road in Kingston

A serious collision has closed a section of a busy Kingston road.

Kingston Fire and Rescue, Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston police were all on scene to respond to the collision near the Sydenham and Sunnyside roads intersection.

READ MORE: Teen killed in collision on Pine Grove Road north of Kingston: police

The collision occurred around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and involved a car and a dump truck.

According to Frontenac Paramedic Services the female driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The road will remain closed while traffic investigators collect evidence and clear the collision scene.

More information to come.