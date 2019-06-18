2 seriously injured in SUV, tractor crash north of London: OPP

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries early Tuesday afternoon following a collision north of London involving an SUV and a farm tractor.

The collision happened around noon in the area of Adelaide Street North and Elginfield Road, provincial police said.

Few details about the incident are known. The injured parties were the lone occupants of the vehicles involved, police said.

Elginfield Road was closed by police from Adelaide to Stonehouse Line.

“I would say probably by about five or six this evening it’ll be opened again,” said OPP Cst. Chad Murray around 2:30 p.m.

Unspecified charges are pending in the collision, Murray said.

Provincial police also responded to a second collision around 2 p.m. along the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401.

REDUCED LANES #Hwy401 WB, west of Putnam Road #ThamesCentre #MiddlesexOPP #LondonHSD at scene of multi-vehicle crash in construction zone. Expect delays – only 1 lane open. pic.twitter.com/53XGagwYcM — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 18, 2019

That collision occurred in a construction zone between Putnam and Elgin roads and involved as many as four or five vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

No serious injuries were reported, and charges are also pending, Murray said.

“The only thing that I would like to remind motorists of is that this is a construction zone, and we do need to exude an extreme amount of patience in these areas, especially at this time of year when the construction is happening,” he said.