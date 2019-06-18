New citizens to experience camping in Saskatchewan through Parks Canada program

An excursion in Saskatchewan this summer aims to pass on knowledge and experience regarding camping-related skills to new Canadians.

Fifty newcomers are expected to travel to Prince Albert National Park to experience the outdoors and learn about Canada’s environment and irreplaceable national treasures through Parks Canada’s Learn-to Camp program.

For the majority of participants, this will be their first overnight camping trip in the country, according to Parks Canada officials.

“I’m glad I had a chance to attend the Learn-to Camp. My son and I had a very fun weekend,” past participant Sophia Liang in a statement.

“We had no camping experience before, but now we learned how to prepare camping food, how to set up a tent, how to prevent attracting wildlife … I like the hike on the Boundary Bog Trail.”

Global Gathering Place, a non-profit settlement organization located in Saskatoon, has been recruiting Learn-to Camp participants for the past half-decade.

“Parks Canada helps facilitate a complete camping orientation, focused on engaging the entire family in every aspect of camping,” Global Gathering Place program manager Afton Tolley said in a press release.

“Our newcomers are eager to enjoy all that Canada and our incredible nature has to offer. In recent years after the Learn-to Camp, I’ve sees many clients who took the program access parks independently.”

This year’s overnight event at the national park takes place July 6-7. The trip includes demonstrations that focus on campsite maintenance and managing wildlife attractants, Parks Canada said.

All basic camping equipment required for the group will be provided by Parks Canada. Participants only have to bring sleeping bags.

Parks Canada hosted 44 overnight events as well as over 600 Learn-to Camp outreach events, reaching over 96,000 participants in 2018, according to officials.

For more information on the program, including a calendar of events and how to make reservations, call 1-844-365-2646 or visit Parks Canada online.