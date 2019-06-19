Former first lady Michelle Obama plans speaking engagement in Hamilton on Oct. 11

Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to Hamilton.

The wife of former U.S. president Barack Obama will be the guest of honour at a speaking engagement at FirstOntario Centre on Friday, Oct. 11.

“The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be able to bring former first lady Michelle Obama to Hamilton,” said Keanin Loomis, president and CEO of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “Her message of a renewed sense of purpose, passion and energy will resonate in all corners of our community.”

Tickets to An Evening with Former First Lady Michelle Obama go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.ca.

Ticket prices for the 7 p.m. show range from $89 to $269, plus taxes and fees.

“There’s probably no more popular person on the globe at this point in time, and on the heels of a very successful RBC Canadian Open, we’re happy to be able to bring another world-class event to Hamilton,” said Loomis.

Obama, 55, served as first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and has become a role model, champion and inspiration to women, families and young people across the United States and around the world.

As a transformative first lady, Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let’s Move! to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher to inspire young people to seek higher education and Let Girls Learn to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

Obama has written two books since her time in the White House, American Grown and Becoming. The latter publication was the focus of a Canadian book tour that brought her to Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver earlier this year.

There is no word at this point on whether Obama’s husband or two daughters, Malia and Sasha, are planning to join her on the trip to Hamilton.