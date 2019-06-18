Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary, western Alberta

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms to develop Tuesday afternoon and storms could persist into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch shortly before 11:30 a.m. for the city of Calgary and areas in western Alberta.

The main concerns with these thunderstorms are penny to quarter-size hail, heavy rain and 90 km/h wind gusts.

Environment Canada will issue warnings as severe weather develops.

There is also a risk of non-severe thunderstorms for much of Alberta on Tuesday.

