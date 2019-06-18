Waterloo Arts Fund receives $40,000 grant from Good Foundation

The Good Foundation has donated $40,000 to the Region of Waterloo Arts Fund to be dispersed in the fall.

“We are honoured to have been given the opportunity and responsibility to carry on the philanthropic legacy created by the Good family in the name of Milton and Verna Good,” Chair of the Arts Fund Board Betty Anne Keller said in a statement.

The London-based charitable organization was established in 1974 by the late Milton and Verna Good. Over the years, it has donated more than than $6.5 million to arts and culture groups.

The Region of Waterloo Arts Fund has distributed over $3.6 million to art projects since its inception in 2002.

The application window for the fall granting cycle closes at 4 p.m. on Sept. 6.