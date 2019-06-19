Wait, There’s More: Money laundering in B.C.’s real estate market

The real estate market in B.C. is one of the most unaffordable real estate markets in the world.

In May, a panel of experts found that the impact of alleged money laundering in B.C. pushed up real estate prices by 3.7 to 7.5 per cent.

READ MORE: How Chinese gangs are laundering drug money through Vancouver real estate

On this episode of Wait, There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Sam Cooper, Global News reporter, about his investigation into money laundering in B.C.’s real estate market.

Cooper explains how alleged criminals use something called bare trusts to launder money through anonymous real estate deals. “They have made B.C., especially in Canada, a tax haven and a money laundering haven for international corruption suspects, the international elite and criminals.”

