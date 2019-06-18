Man seriously injured in Downtown Eastside stabbing
Vancouver police are currently investigating a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside Monday night.
It happened in the north lane of the 100 block of East Hastings Street.
A man in his thirties has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, and remains in stable condition.
Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.
No further information is available at this early stage of the investigation.
