Those Old Radio Shows July 5-6

Friday, July 5:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 27, Hattie McCormick & the Stowaway; Cisco kid – Medal for Marksmanship

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Silver Dollar

Hour 3: Roy Rogers – Tom Barnes, Texas Ranger; Amos & Andy – Wax Mustache

Hour 4: Lone Ranger – A Fire in the Sky; Gunsmoke – Annie Oakley

Saturday, July 6:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Cowboy; Six Shooter – The Silver Buckle

Hour 2: Hallmark Hall of Fame – Tom Mix; Have Gun Will Travel – Roped

Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Reasonable Doubt Matter

Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Reasonable Doubt Matter (conclusion); Red Ryder – Cowtown of Los Alamos; Bickersons – The Will

Hour 5: Aldrich Family – Camping Trip; Wild Bill Hickok – Champion of Faro Flats