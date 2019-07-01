Those Old Radio Shows July 5-6

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 27, Hattie McCormick & the Stowaway; Cisco kid – Medal for Marksmanship
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Silver Dollar
Hour 3: Roy Rogers – Tom Barnes, Texas Ranger; Amos & Andy – Wax Mustache
Hour 4: Lone Ranger – A Fire in the Sky; Gunsmoke – Annie Oakley
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Cowboy; Six Shooter – The Silver Buckle
Hour 2: Hallmark Hall of Fame – Tom Mix; Have Gun Will Travel – Roped
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Reasonable Doubt Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Reasonable Doubt Matter (conclusion); Red Ryder – Cowtown of Los Alamos; Bickersons – The Will
Hour 5: Aldrich Family – Camping Trip; Wild Bill Hickok – Champion of Faro Flats
