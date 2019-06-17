Toronto Raptors fan returns to Kingston from championship clincher in Oakland

Not all Raptor fans could attend Monday’s victory parade in Toronto. And by the size of that crowd, maybe that wasn’t a bad thing.

One Raps fan here in Kingston didn’t need to attend the nearly day-long event as he already has enough memories to last him a lifetime. Sean Kamin-Patterson, a Toronto native, was back at the books at Queen’s University on Monday, but not before watching what was taking place in his hometown.

“What a journey,” Kamin-Patterson said. “What an incredible ending to such a phenomenal season on so many fronts.”

Some may recall that Kamin-Patterson, a PhD student, won flight, accommodation and tickets to Game 6, the championship clinching contest in Oakland. After giving his voice a couple days to recover, Kamin-Patterson spoke with Global News.

“I witnessed history and to me, there’s no better feeling than seeing the Raptors win their first NBA title and what it’s done for the game, what it’s done for youth,” Kamin-Patterson said.

He may not have been in Toronto in person, but he certainly was in spirit, adding that it was a great day in Canadian sports history.