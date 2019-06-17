Politics
Mayor expresses disappointment with disruptions at Hamilton Pride celebration

Hamilton police say they 'escorted' two groups out of Gage Park on Saturday after a disturbance related to Pride Hamilton festivities.

Hamilton’s mayor is expressing disappointment with a protest that disrupted Hamilton’s Pride celebration.

“Hate speech and acts of violence have no place in the city,” said Fred Eisenberger, adding that he’ll work with Hamilton police and community partners to discuss “steps we can take together to ensure this never happens again.”

Eisenberger stresses that we need to do everything possible to “prevent discrimination or attacks against anyone” in our community, and “to support those who are targets.”

Pride Hamilton, in a statement, says Saturday’s protest was led by “religious leaders from the United States and Canada” who intentionally came to “hatefully” disrupt their Gage Park event.

The grassroots organization adds that it is “deeply troubled by the violent attacks carried out by the protesters that resulted in several members of the community being injured.”

The statement also says it believes “much of what happened” could have been prevented by Hamilton police.

Despite the disruptions, the 2019 Pride celebration was attended by thousands and is described as “the largest and most successful” in Hamilton history.

