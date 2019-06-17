Police searching for man last seen at Moncton hospital

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old man who was last seen at a hospital in Moncton last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say William Raymond Joseph was reported missing shortly after he went missing on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Police say he was last seen at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

Missing 39-year-old man https://t.co/S0BhxQsw8V William Raymond Joseph, was last seen at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre around 10:30 a.m. on June 14, 2019. He was reported missing to police shortly after he was last seen. #Moncton pic.twitter.com/hffg9WJVZm — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) June 17, 2019

Joseph is originally from the Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., but has recently been living in Moncton, according to police.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful,” the RCMP said in a news release Monday.

WATCH: The impact of social media and finding missing persons

Joseph is described as a 5’11”, 121-pound man with long black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and black and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Raymond Joseph is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.