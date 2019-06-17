OPP issue warning after reported near-miss involving dirt bike, truck in Huntsville

Officers are reminding residents that driving dirt bikes on roads can lead to charges after one reportedly almost collided with a tow truck in Huntsville on Sunday, OPP say.

On Sunday, just after 3 p.m., police were investigating a single-vehicle collision on Britannia Road, OPP say.

Police said the vehicle needed a tow truck, and as it was being removed from a ditch, a dirt bike came around the corner at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing the back of the tow truck.

The dirt bike driver took off from the area and police were unable to locate him, OPP say.

Following the near-miss, police are reminding parents to talk to their children about road rules when driving dirt bikes.

