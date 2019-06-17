Wait, There’s More: Raptors’ Masai Ujiri and the incident after Game 6

The party hasn’t stopped for Toronto. Over 2 million fans Raptors fans celebrated a victory parade in downtown Toronto on Monday after the Raptors‘ won the NBA championship.

But there’s a cloud hanging over the party.

While the team and fans celebrate, Raptors president Masai Ujiri may be charged with battery against a peace officer for an incident that took place right after the game at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday.

WATCH BELOW: Raptors president Masai Ujiri, police officer involved in an altercation

There are competing versions of the event and it’s still unclear what happened. But over the weekend, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department told the Associated Press it was recommending that Ujiri be charged for allegedly shoving a sheriff’s deputy while trying to get on the court to celebrate the win with the team on Thursday.

The incident has triggered an intense reaction from fans, and many see this as a clear example of the way black men are mistreated by police.

READ MORE: Oakland police pursuing charge against Raptors’ Masai Ujiri after altercation with officer

On this episode of Wait, There’s More, we’re talking about Masai Ujiri and why so many people are calling what happened to him an incidence of racial profiling. Host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Greg Weiner, a season ticket holder who saw the incident go down, and with Toronto-based human rights lawyer Anthony Morgan.

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Wait, There’s More” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Wait, There’s More page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Wait, There’s More” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Wait, There’s More page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.