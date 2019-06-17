Tiger-Cats LB Lawrence suspended for hit on Roughriders QB Collaros

The Canadian Football League suspended Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence for two games on Monday for hitting Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros in the head during the league’s regular-season opener Thursday night.

A scrambling Collaros left the game after the hit in the first quarter. Collaros missed four regular-season games and the West Division semifinal last season with a concussion.

Lawrence received a 25-yard roughing-the-passer penalty — one of three flags Hamilton took for 50 yards on Saskatchewan’s opening drive. Hamilton went on to win 23-17.

READ MORE: Head shot overshadows Tiger-Cats’ season opening win over Roughriders

“Player safety is the top priority for CFL,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “This point was stressed yet again as recently as June 12, the day before the game in question, in a league memo to all clubs which clearly stated: ‘Any player who performs an illegal act that creates a substantial and unnecessary risk of injury to an opposing player in a reckless and dangerous manner and outside of the acceptable standards of play will be subject to a suspension.'”

Ambrosie added: “We all need to walk all of this talk in a meaningful way now, at the outset of our season, by sending and supporting a clear and unequivocal message on player safety.”

Collaros was placed on the six-game injured list Sunday.

2 games for Simoni Lawrence. Did the #CFL get this right? https://t.co/50AqOVuBLr — Rick Zamperin (@rickzamperin) June 17, 2019

A repentant Lawrence said after Thursday’s game that he didn’t mean to hurt his former teammate. Collaros spent four seasons in Hamilton (2014-17) before being traded to Saskatchewan in January 2018.

READ MORE: CFL players aware of concussions, but try to hide them — study

“He was running full speed, I was running full speed and then he slid last second and I just couldn’t pull up,” said Lawrence, a three-time CFL East all-star. “It wasn’t intentional at all … I feel bad about it because I actually care about Zach.

“As a defensive player, you play at a high level … it’s hard to say: ‘Go make a play and pull up if the guy slides at the last second.’ In slow motion, it might look like it’s easy but when the bullets are flying, it’s tough. I’m apologetic and I’m going to try to do a better job to not do that.”

The @Ticats Simoni Lawrence gets two games from #CFL for his hit on Zach Collaros. Now waiting to see if @CFLPA appeals and fights for the guilty party instead of standing with the victim, both who are dues-paying members of the union #HamOnt — Scott Radley (@radleyatthespec) June 17, 2019

Lawrence could appeal the suspension. If he did, he’d be able to continue playing until the appeal is heard.

This marks the first time Lawrence has received supplementary discipline from the CFL since coming into the league in 2012. Ambrosie also noted Lawrence’s comments about the hit following the game.

“However, dangerous and reckless play must be disciplined, not simply for the sake of punishment alone but to deter such play in the future,” he said. “All of us, league and players, need to take and support strong action to promote and protect player health and safety, and we need to work together.”