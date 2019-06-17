Crash
June 17, 2019 9:37 am

31-year-old dead after fatal motor vehicle collision in P.E.I.: RCMP

RCMP say a man from Tyne Valley, P.E.I., died as a result of the crash on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man is dead after a fatal motor vehicle collision in Ellerslie-Bideford, P.E.I., on Sunday.

RCMP say they are investigating the crash, which occurred on Route 12 at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The collision occurred when a vehicle lost control, left the road and overturned.

A 31-year-old man from Tyne Valley, P.E.I., died as a result of the crash.

The Tyne Valley Fire Department, Department of Highways and emergency medical services responded to the scene.

