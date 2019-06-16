Skier killed in Alberta backcountry

A 22-year old-Lethbridge man lost his life Saturday skiing in the backcountry.

In a press release RCMP said the skier was hit by a lose rock and fell down a rocky slope. The incident occurred on Mount Haig near Castle Mountain Ski resort in southern Alberta.

Two others who were with the young man and hikers in the area attempted first aid, but the 22-year-old died on scene.

RCMP, Conservation Officers, Alpine Helicopters and STARS all responded.

Rescue technicians from both Parks Canada, Alberta Provincial Parks along with staff from the Castle Mountain Ski Resort all assisted in the difficult recovery of the skiers body.

RCMP said the young man’s family members were on scene.

RCMP and the Medical Examiner are now investigating.