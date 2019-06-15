Spikeball gaining popularity in Saskatchewan

Spikeball has been gaining popularity in Saskatchewan in recent years.

Originally from the U.S., the game was an idea that came from the popular television show Shark Tank.

Tyler Golding with Saskatchewan Spikeball says the sport, played with a ball and a trampoline-like net, is simple.

“Spikeball is like four square combined with volleyball,” he said. “It’s two-on-two but instead of hitting a ball over a net, you’re hitting it into a net.”

Saskatchewan Spikeball held a tournament in the bridge city on Saturday for the fourth year, and Golding says more people keep signing up each year.

“It’s easy on the body, it’s fun,” he said. “You can find a ton of success playing for a short amount of time depending on what skill level you want to, get a good workout and be outside.”

The sport has been gaining in popularity. Dustyn Zintel said he’s been actively playing spikeball for almost five years.

“It’s amazing and lots of fun,” he said. “It’s like a small community. Everyone is just friendly with each other.”

Zintel said that in Saturday’s tournament there were 43 teams, with players ranging in age from 12 to 60. He explained almost anyone can learn to play.

“Saskatoon hosted a national rugby match last year. We actually went and played with all the athletes,” he said. “It’s just a fun way to meet anyone, you can just pick and play anywhere you want.”

Golding said the goal is to reach 15 or 21 points by scoring on your opponent to win the game.

“If two people are playing and they hit the ball onto the net and it touches the ground they get the point,” he said. “The other two players have to dig it up and get it back onto the net. If they’re unsuccessful on getting it onto the net then the other team gets the point.”

Golding said there are tournaments across Canada and the U.S. for varying skill levels.

Saskatchewan Spikeball will be hosting another tournament in August and they’re encouraging anyone interested to pick up and play.