Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze on Knowles Avenue

An investigation is underway following a house fire in the 2500 block of Knowles Avenue

WFPS crews were called to the bungalow just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they could see flames shooting through the roof.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Police make arrest after man found dead in fire

No occupants were home at the time, but neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

A firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury, but no other injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Large blaze on Winnipeg’s Young Street destroys 2 homes, damages 4 others

No damage estimates were available but the home is expected to be a complete loss.

At 9:12 a.m. WFPS crews responded to a well-involved fire at a home on Knowles Avenue. No occupants were home at the time. One firefighter sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/QkQZmPTTtH — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) June 15, 2019