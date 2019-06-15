Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze on Knowles Avenue
An investigation is underway following a house fire in the 2500 block of Knowles Avenue
WFPS crews were called to the bungalow just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they could see flames shooting through the roof.
No occupants were home at the time, but neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.
A firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury, but no other injuries were reported.
No damage estimates were available but the home is expected to be a complete loss.
