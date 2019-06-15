Crime
June 15, 2019 12:35 pm
Updated: June 15, 2019 12:37 pm

Calgary police investigating incident in downtown core

By Digital Journalist  Global News
Calgary Police are on scene at the Telus Convention Centre investigating after a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Mike Hills / Global News
Calgary police cordoned off the sidewalk outside the Telus Convention Centre at 9th Avenue S.W. and Centre Street Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area just after 9 a.m. after reports of a man in his early 20s suffering from “unexplained injuries.”

The man was conscious and uncooperative when police arrived on scene. He has since been taken to Foothills Hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, there are no suspects at this time.

More to come… 

