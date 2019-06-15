Calgary police investigating incident in downtown core
Calgary police cordoned off the sidewalk outside the Telus Convention Centre at 9th Avenue S.W. and Centre Street Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area just after 9 a.m. after reports of a man in his early 20s suffering from “unexplained injuries.”
The man was conscious and uncooperative when police arrived on scene. He has since been taken to Foothills Hospital in life-threatening condition.
According to police, there are no suspects at this time.
More to come…
