Highways 13 and 40 closed Sunday

Highways 13 and 40 will be closed Sunday and a bit into Monday, According to Transport Québec.

Highway 13 will be closed from midnight Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday. Highway 40 will be closed from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday.

Highway 40 and its service roads will be closed both east and westbound and highway 13 will be closed northbound only.

The closures are due to construction.

Most of the Turcot Interchange will be open.

