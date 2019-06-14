New Westminster park closed as police investigate fight that drew large crowd of teens

New Westminster’s Pier Park was closed to the public Friday, as police investigated a fight that left one person in hospital.

Police said they were called to the park shortly after midnight Friday morning to reports of a fight between two people that also drew a large crowd of teens.

“The NWPD Major Crime Unit was called in to investigate, and are still in the early stages of determining what led up to this incident happening, however it appears that it was between two people with a large group present at the time,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release.

“The victim is in stable condition, and our officers continue to search for video surveillance, speak to witnesses, and analyze the scene for any forensic evidence.”

Scott said the park is expected to remain closed until at least 4 p.m. while officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police.

