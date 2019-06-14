Damaging wind, hail and heavy rain possible for much of northwestern New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of northwestern Brunswick ahead of storm expected late Friday afternoon and early evening.

The weather agency is warning of the possibility of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms are developing in Maine and could turn severe as they approach New Brunswick,” said Global Halifax chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“Damaging winds are the primary threat, but hail is also possible,” he added.

Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County are some of the areas to be affected by the thunderstorm, including the western half of Restigouche County.

The watch is also in effect for Edmundston and Madawaska County, and for Grand Falls and Victoria County.

According to Farnell, conditions will improve overnight and sunshine returns for Saturday.