Peterborough man accused of forcible confinement, domestic assault

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including domestic assault and forcible confinement, following an investigation.

On Wednesday, the Peterborough Police Service said they received information regarding several alleged incidents of domestic assault, uttering threats and an incident of forcible confinement that all occurred between June 2018 to this early month. The incidents involved the accused and a female who were in a domestic relationship.

On Thursday, officers located the accused at a Peterborough address, where he was placed under arrest.

The 55-year-old man has been charged with four counts of domestic assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and forcible confinement.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim, police said.