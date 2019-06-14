Montreal fans flood the streets to celebrate Toronto Raptors victory

Montrealers stayed out in the streets until the early morning to celebrate after the Toronto Raptors made history by winning the team’s first NBA championship.

Fans gathered at two outdoor viewing parties, one at Jurassic Park on Peel Street and a second event on Crescent Street in the city’s downtown core. Both streets were partially shut down for the festivities.

WATCH: Toronto Raptors earn NBA title after defeating Golden State Warriors in Game 6

The Raptors made NBA history by winning Game 6 on Thursday night, becoming the first Canadian team to win the championship. They beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

READ MORE: Raptors make NBA history by defeating Warriors to win Finals

The victory spawned celebrations in different cities across Canada, which lasted until the early morning.

James Cook, who took part in the Peel Street festivities, compared the ambiance to the Montreal Canadiens winning the Stanley Cup in 1993. He said the game was wonderful but that fans were on edge until the clock ran out.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event,” he said. “The Raptors are champions.”

WATCH: Players, fans react after Toronto Raptors clinch NBA title

Montreal police say there were no arrests and no major incidents to report, however some vehicles were vandalized, including two police cars.

—With files from the Canadian Press