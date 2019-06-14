Sports June 14 2019 2:04am 03:11 NBA Finals: Fans across Canada celebrate after Toronto Raptors clinch NBA title Fans in cities across Canada celebrated after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on Thursday to clinch their first NBA title. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5389858/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5389858/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?