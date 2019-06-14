Canada June 14 2019 12:06am 01:10 NBA Finals: Drake calls Raptors championship win ‘poetic’ Drake called the Toronto Raptors championship win was “poetic” and congratulated the team for doing it “off of heart and off of love.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5389615/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5389615/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?