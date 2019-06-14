St. John’s celebrates 100-year anniversary of first non-stop transatlantic flight

Friday will see St. John’s commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the first non-stop flight across the Atlantic Ocean, which took off from Newfoundland.

British aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown started their historic voyage on June 14, 1919.

They departed from what is now St. John’s and flew 16 hours through harsh conditions before landing in Ireland.

Gary Hebbard, who writes on aviation history, says the flight shaped international air travel as it is known today.

Museum exhibits, re-enactments and aircraft displays began in St. John’s in May to celebrate the pair’s achievement and the province’s aviation history.

John Alcock’s nephew, Tony Alcock, spoke to a crowd in St. John’s last month about the lessons of teamwork and resilience that can be drawn from the historic flight.