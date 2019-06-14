Sports
June 14, 2019 1:21 pm

Barrie fans celebrate as Toronto Raptors clinch Canada’s first NBA Championship

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Barrie fans decked out in Raptors gear made their way from the arena's seats to the rink, elated about Canada's historic win in the 2019 NBA Finals.

A Barrie crowd of more than 1,200 — many of whom were dressed in Raptors gear — erupted into cheers as the Toronto Raptors stormed their way to victory in what was a historic win for Canada in this year’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

There was under a minute left of the fourth quarter, and Raptors fans from Barrie and beyond had made their way from the Barrie Molson Centre’s seats to the arena’s rink. Many were jumping up and down, yelling with excitement.

WATCH: NBA Finals — Raptors fans climb light posts and bus shelters


“I’m pumped — we’re going to party now,” Jeffery Naulls, a Toronto Raptors fan from Barrie, said after the city’s viewing party. Naulls has been watching the Raptors since they formed as a team. “We’re ready to go, we’re going to shoot off some fireworks.”

For Naulls, the highlights of Game 6 were watching Raptors players Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

The 2019 NBA Finals viewing party at the Barrie Molson Centre drew in more than 1,200 fans, many of whom were teenagers and families.

READ MORE: Londoners celebrate Raptors’ NBA Championship, temporarily shut down stretch of Richmond Street

“I’d say the large majority of our clientele for all the games has been teenagers, high school age, and they’ve been excellent,” said Scott Knowles, the guest services supervisor with the Barrie Colts, whose home stadium is the Barrie Molson Centre. “There were ages from four to probably 60 in here so it was nice.”

The city’s NBA Finals viewing parties have been happening at the Barrie Molson Centre since Game 3.

According to Knowles, the arena’s biggest night for the NBA Finals viewing parties was on Monday, when the Raptors lost by one point to the Golden State Warriors.

IMG_20190613_204958

Jeffery Naulls and Adam Amey at the Barrie Molson Centre on Thursday.

Daina Goldfinger/Global News
IMG_20190613_224500

The atmosphere was tense at the Barrie Molson Centre as fans cheered the Toronto Raptors to their historic win in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Daina Goldfinger/Global News
IMG_20190613_212643

David and Rebecca Ritch with their two sons, 8 and 12, at Thursday’s NBA Finals viewing party in Barrie.

Daina Goldfinger/Global News
IMG_20190613_200212

Raptors fans lined up to get into the Barrie Molson Centre for Game 6 on Thursday.

Daina Goldfinger/Global News
IMG_20190613_201014

Michele Mitchell and Andy Thomson waited in line for the NBA Finals viewing party ahead of the historic Raptors win on Thursday.

Daina Goldfinger/Global News
IMG_20190613_211145

Ivy Kana brought her teenage son to watch the Toronto Raptors’ historic win during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Daina Goldfinger/Global News

“I think it’s a great idea for Barrie to support this kind of community engagement in a public setting,” said Andy Thomson, a fan from Barrie who attended the city’s viewing party Thursday night.

“I would say watching the Jurassic Parks across our nation is almost as exciting as the game itself,” Michele Mitchell, another fan at Barrie’s viewing party, added.

WATCH: Terrifying moments in downtown Toronto as gunfire rang out amid Raptor celebrations

This is the first time the City of Barrie has broadcast a sporting event live, said Lauren Maciborka, City of Barrie venue management supervisor for the creative economy department.

Ivy Kana was at the Barrie Molson Centre NBA Finals viewing party with her teenage son.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Kana said of the atmosphere. “We need this. There’s so much stuff going on with the world that we need good, we need excitement.”

Fans expressed how they wanted Kawhi Leonard, who was named Finals MVP, to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

“We want Kawhi to come back — that’s the main goal,” Naulls said.

READ MORE: Raptors fever: Barrie NBA Finals party draws massive crowd for Game 5

“Obviously, the game came down to the wire so everybody was very tense but jubilant at the end,” Knowles said.

“It was stressful back and forth, but we came out on top — that’s all that matters,” Naulls said.

