Woman who fell down well in Saskatchewan visits rescuers

A Saskatchewan woman who fell down a well has paid a visit to thank her rescuers.

In September 2018, Chrissy Gamble took a roughly 25-metre plunge by her home in Cando, Sask. She had been working on a pump.

Her leg was broken and her stomach was badly injured by a screwdriver.

It lead to a long recovery process and Gamble recently had a bone graft to repair damage in her left leg. She has been using a knee scooter to get around but is hoping to start walking normally in about six weeks.

The Biggar Fire Department recently posted photos on its Facebook page from the visit by Gamble.

“Seeing how far she has come from her severe injuries from the fall down the well is absolutely amazing! We had a great time taking Chrissy and her family through the hall for a tour and showed them some of the equipment that was used for the rescue,” read the post on June 10.

“Chrissy we are so proud and privileged to have been able to aid in your rescue that day and have you here standing strong beside us! We wish you all the best with your continued recovery, thank you for the visit.”

Cando is approximately 120 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.