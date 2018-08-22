Girl, 3, falls into septic tank on Wahpeton Dakota Nation

Parkland Ambulance says a three-year-old girl who fell into a septic tank was rescued on Wahpeton Dakota Nation.

Paramedics were called to the reserve at roughly 9 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Bystanders had rescued the child from the septic tank prior to their arrival, according to Parkland officials.

The preschooler was taken to hospital in good condition for further care.

Wahpeton Dakota Nation is approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.