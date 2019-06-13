Instagram is down for ‘some people,’ company says

Instagram appears to be down for numerous users, the social media app tweeted Thursday.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to quickly fix the issue,” it said.

Twitter lit up with messages — and cheeky posts — about the popular social media network’s outage on Thursday.

Many people used GIFs to express their impatience with the outage.

Instagram experienced an outage alongside Facebook and WhatsApp in the U.S. and Europe in April.

They were down for about two and a half hours before they became active again.