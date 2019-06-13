Another collision between ION LRT vehicle and SUV in Kitchener

The ION LRT will not be up and running for another week but for the third time one of the vehicles has been damaged in a collision with an automobile.

Waterloo Regional Police say that at around 1: 20 p.m. on Thursday, the vehicles collided near the intersection of King Street West and Green Street in Kitchener.

They say that the ION LRT was travelling at a speed of around 40 km/h when it collided with the SUV which was looking to make a U-turn.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for observation.

Charges are pending in connection with the incident.

The collision follows another between an SUV and an LRT vehicle on May 31, which caused around $20,000 damage to the ION train.

In that case, police said the driver of the SUV was facing several charges in connection to the incident.

An official with ION confirmed to Global News there was a third minor collision which went unreported and caused about $2,000 damage to the vehicle.