ION LRT vehicle, SUV collide in downtown Kitchener

An ION LRT vehicle suffered light damage when it collided with an SUV near City Hall in Kitchener on Friday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to Water Street North and Duke Street West in response to the collision at around 12:35 pm.

Police say that minor injuries were sustained as a result of the collision, although they did not say whether it was someone in the motor vehicle or the LRT.

A spokesperson for ION told Global News that the incident will have no effect on the planned June 21st start date and the damaged vehicle will be back in action quickly.

“The ION light rail vehicle has left the scene for the OMSF (Operations, Maintenance and Storage Facility),” TJ Flynn told Global News via email. “At this point, we anticipate that the light rail vehicle will be able to resume operations tomorrow.

“Training and testing has now resumed following the collision.“

