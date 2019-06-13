15 units evacuated at downtown condo building due to structural issue

Several residents have had to evacuate the Harbour Place condominium after property managers discovered a structural issue.

According to Gary Bennett, owner of Bendale Property Management, which manages the downtown condos, there is an issue with the exterior wall on one wing of the building.

Although there have been reports of the entire building needing to be evacuated, displacing thousands of people, Bennett says that is incorrect.

Bennett says the issue was spotted on June 7, and work began on June 11 to fix it.

Residents from 15 units had to find alternate accommodations while work on the problem is completed.

Affected residents had to be out of their condos by midnight Monday, but no other units are effected by the structural issue, Bennett said.

The work includes installing about six shoring posts in each unit.

Vince Bennett, member of Bendale Property Management and property manager for the Harbour Place condo, says they have installed fencing around the building as an “extreme” form of caution, but that residents of the condo are safe.

While the main entrance to the building is blocked off, there are other entrances to the building open for resident use.