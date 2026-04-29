Irving Oil facing charges after diesel leaked from service station in December 2024

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The New Brunswick government says Irving Oil and Grant Enterprises Ltd. are both facing charges over a diesel leak from a fuel storage system at a gas service station in Woodstock, N.B., that contaminated the nearby environment.

The province says its investigation revealed the diesel had been leaking over a period of time before it was detected in December 2024.

The charges relate to the environmental contamination as well as to the failure to report the leak of a petroleum product.

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Businesses can face a fine of up to $1 million if they are found guilty of committing offences under New Brunswick’s Clean Environment Act.

The province says its investigation also revealed the leak was caused by an equipment failure.

The provincial Department of Justice and Public Safety and the Department of Environment and Local Government said in a statement that 180,000 litres of diesel was recovered from the affected area.

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The provincial departments also say some monitoring and remediation work followed the spill.

Environment Minister Gilles LePage says his government is “firmly dedicated to upholding environmental compliance.”

“We are committed to fostering a healthy and resilient environment in New Brunswick for today and for future generations.”