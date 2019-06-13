Climate change to be the focus of Ontario NDP convention in Hamilton

Ontario’s NDP leader says climate change will be the major issue on the table during this weekend’s party convention in Hamilton.

Speaking to the Ontario NDP youth caucus Thursday morning at the Hamilton Convention Centre, Andrea Horwath called it the biggest challenge the world has ever faced.

“Most of us here in Ontario and around the world understand the magnitude of the climate crisis,” said Horwath. “We’ve run out of runway. We’ve run out of room for error.”

During her keynote address on Saturday, Horwath will discuss the party’s Green New Democratic Deal, its plan for moving Ontario to net-zero emissions.

Horwath said she hears from young people that the climate is one of their biggest concerns, even more than issues like jobs, affordability, and debt.

“There’s this overarching concern that’s quite palpable. Because whatever we do in these next number of years, they’re the ones who are going to have to live with the consequences,” Horwath said.

“And so what we’re hoping is that we can put forward a vision and a plan that really speaks to that worry and that concern.”

There will also be a leadership review and vote to determine whether or not Horwath will lead the party into her fourth provincial election.

When asked if she’s confident about the vote, Horwath said she isn’t taking anything for granted but is hopeful her party will recognize her success as leader.

“I’m hopeful that they continue to support the work that I’ve been doing with my team to grow our party and to push to form government, but that’ll be their decision,” said Horwath. “I haven’t heard of anything in particular that I need to be worried, but we’ll know when the vote comes in.”

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Sunday to wrap up the convention.

