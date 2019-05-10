Politics
May 10, 2019

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Hamilton visit about fairness and meeting people’s needs

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's latest visit to Hamilton has included a tour of Parkdale landing, a supported housing complex.

The housing crisis and the trials and tribulations of local steelworkers are the focus as the federal New Democratic Party (NDP) leader tours Hamilton on Friday.

Jagmeet Singh’s first stop was at Parkdale Landing, a 57-unit supported housing initiative in east Hamilton where tenants seeking independent living have access to health and housing supports.

Singh describes it as “the type of model that is very encouraging,” as governments grapple with a housing crisis that is “gripping people from all walks of life,” ranging from young professionals to seniors.

Singh also visited Hamilton Food Share, the hub of the city’s emergency food network, and he met with steelworkers to discuss the impact of trade tariffs and the need for changes to federal bankruptcy laws to better protect pensioners.

He insists that the tariffs can’t be allowed to continue because they are “threatening jobs across this country, they are hurting people and it’s hurting communities.”

