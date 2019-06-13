Canadian Red Cross assists 2 after fire destroys N.B. home

The Canadian Red Cross has assisted two people in New Brunswick after a fire destroyed their home on Wednesday.

The fire occurred on Route 75, which is located in the community of Pennfield, N.B., about 40 minutes south of Saint John.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire and has been discharged from the Saint John Regional Hospital.

The two people have been assisted by Red Cross volunteers with emergency lodging and purchases like clothing, food and other basics.